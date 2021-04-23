Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. Verano has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.