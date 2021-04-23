KeyCorp Weighs in on Adient plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Adient by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.