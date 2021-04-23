PKG Token (PKG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. PKG Token has a market cap of $172,618.45 and $5,942.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 80.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

