Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

