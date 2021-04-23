Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

