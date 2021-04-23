Aries Wealth Management Buys 2,050 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

