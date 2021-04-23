Aries Wealth Management Buys 818 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

