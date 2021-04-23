Aries Wealth Management Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.72 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

