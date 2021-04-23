Aries Wealth Management Has $438,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

