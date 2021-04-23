Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. IHS Markit has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

