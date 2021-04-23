Busey Wealth Management Buys New Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.