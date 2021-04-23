Busey Wealth Management Makes New $285,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

