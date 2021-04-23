IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

