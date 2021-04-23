Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.32.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

