Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 16,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31,211.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.94 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

