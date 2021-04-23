International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,455 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

