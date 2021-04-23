TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.
Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRST. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
