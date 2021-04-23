First United Bank Trust Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

