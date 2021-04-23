Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

