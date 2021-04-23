Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3,489.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

RTX stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

