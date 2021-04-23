Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.