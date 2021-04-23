Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $168.2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.50 million.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

