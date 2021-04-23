Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $277,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

