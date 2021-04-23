DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 136,516 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,516 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

