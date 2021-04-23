DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 1,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.04 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

