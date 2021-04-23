DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases New Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.21 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

