Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 9,120 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

