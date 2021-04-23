Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.80 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

