Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,764 shares of company stock valued at $365,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

