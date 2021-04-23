SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

