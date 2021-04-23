Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.17 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Zano has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $201,572.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003827 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.81 or 0.99783162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.19 or 0.01053088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.53 or 0.00512314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00361550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00129885 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004185 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,636,994 coins and its circulating supply is 10,607,494 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

