Morgan Stanley Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Overweight

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE SKX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

