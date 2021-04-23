Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

