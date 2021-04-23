Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Position Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

