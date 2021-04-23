Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 5,080.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $137.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $143.08.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

