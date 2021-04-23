Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

