FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Increased by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

