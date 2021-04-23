Truist Securiti Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 292,085.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

