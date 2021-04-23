Rogers (VTX:ROG) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Rogers (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

