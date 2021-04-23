ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

