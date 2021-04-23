Morgan Stanley Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

