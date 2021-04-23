Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

TSCO stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

