Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

KRNT opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

