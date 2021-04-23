Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.