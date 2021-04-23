Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Biogen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 32.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.