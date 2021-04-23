Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €78.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.