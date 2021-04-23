DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

ZION stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,834 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

