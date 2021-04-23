Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.96. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

