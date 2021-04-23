RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

