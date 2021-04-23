Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 528 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

